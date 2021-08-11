‘Watchers’ at Ojai theater

‘Watchers’ at Ojai theaterOJAI — Local playwright Tom Eubanks will present a staged reading of “Watchers,” his new play about detectives, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

In “Watchers,” private eyes Bradley and Lucky stake out a beach house in a second-floor, unoccupied condominium under construction. A routine domestic assignment on a rainy Southern California night turns topsy-turvy when their employer, stripper-turned-private-eye Lena Masterson, shows up.

After the reading, audience members can provide feedback about the play, which remains in development.

Mr. Eubanks worked as a California-licensed private investigator for 45 years. He retired in March 2020 to write full time.

For more information, call 805-701-7576 or send an email to tom@tomeubanks.com— Dave Mason