Water agency winners announced

COURTESY PHOTO

“Water IS Life” by Dos Pueblos High School placed first in the Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency recently announced its 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners.

Eighteen students from two schools in the county submitted nine videos. Students were asked to create a 30-second video centered on the theme, “Does Lawn Belong?”

While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the student winners as follows:

First Place: “Water IS Life” by Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

First Place Spanish: “Adiós el Desperdicio de Agua” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by La Buena 105.1FM.

Second Place: “Does Your Lawn Belong?” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $500. Students will win a $250 prize provided by Geosyntec Consultants.

Third Place: “Lawn = Yawn” by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will receive $300. Students will win a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.

People’s Choice Award: “Does Your Lawn Belong?” by Dos Pueblos High School with 212 likes on YouTube. The school will receive $500, and the students will win a $500 gift card provided by Dudek.

Student videos can be seen on waterwisesb.org.

