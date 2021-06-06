‘Water bars’ could reduce mudslide risk

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Reader Mike Wentink has suggestions for mitigating any mudslide risk after the Loma Fire.

As a retired USFS hotshot, it seems to me that it’s relatively simple to mitigate any mudslide risk from the Loma Fire burn scar.

A commonly used practice in that small of a burn is to put in place “water bars.”

Starting from the top with an approximately 20-degree angle, a crew would dig a small ditch sidehill starting just in the green and ending in the green on the other side. Four or five of these in an alternating pattern would suffice. Any rainfall would be mostly shuttled into the non-burned area, inhibiting a mudslide. This also serves to catch seeds and mulch in the first rain, contributing to new growth to enhance soil retention.

At the very minimum that hand line on the western edge MUST have water bars in place, or that will become a deep permanent gully during the next rainfall.

Mike Wentink

Santa Barbara