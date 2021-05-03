Water conservation kits for Lompoc residents

COURTESY PHOTOS

Lompoc Library staff members pose with the contents of the water conservation kits.

The city of Lompoc’s Conservation Division, in partnership with the Lompoc Public Library and Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership Program, is inviting Lompoc residents to visit the Lompoc Library to receive a free water conservation kit packed with goodies.

Interested members of the public can call 805-875-8781 to arrange to pick up the conservation kits. Pick-up began Monday and runs through May 31. They will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis until all kits have been given out.

The contents will vary based on the age of the recipient, including: coloring books for young students; planting kits and “conservation swag” for middle and high school students; and low-flow showerheads and aerators for adults.



At left, the Lompoc Library’s water conservation kits include coloring books for young students; planting kits and “conservation swag” for middle and high school students; and low-flow showerheads and aerators for adults. At right, these planting kits are available for Lompoc middle and high school students as a part of the Lompoc Library’s water conservation kits.

The library will also offer prizes for children that participate in water conservation challenges. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old are eligible to participate in challenges using the “Beanstack Tracker” app for phones. Students can download the app and sign up for challenges at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Participants who submit photos of their plant’s progress on the Beanstack app by May 31 will be entered into a prize drawing for a chance to win a terrarium kit, Lompoc Aquatic Center Splash Pass or other prizes.

The kits’ showerheads and aerators were donated by the Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership Program, which was funded by the Southern California Gas Company.

