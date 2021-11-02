Water line rupture at Montecito Club

MONTECITO — A water line rupture was reported Monday night at the Montecito Club.

The rupture in the city of Santa Barbara water line, which runs through club property, caused a water shut off at the club at 7 p.m., according to an email from the club.

The Montecito Club said the city would work throughout the night and that the club expected water would be back on by 9 this morning. The club said it expected to be open for its normal operations at 9 a.m. unless the city advises it otherwise.

— Dave Mason