Water line work may cause service interruptions

SANTA MARIA — A project to replace water line valves and other water line facilities in portions of the City of Santa Maria’s water distribution system that intersect Broadway (Highway 135) is set to begin Monday.

The project is set to last the remainder of this year and will likely cause some temporary water service interruptions, according to a news release. Residents will be notified at least 48 hours in advance of a service interruption by the City’s Contractor, Main Line Engineering Construction, Inc. Updates will also be posted at cityofsantamaria.org/Broadway.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.

— Madison Hirneisen