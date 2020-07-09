Home Local Water main break floods SB streets
LocalNews Brief

Water main break floods SB streets

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail


Some Santa Barbara residents living on Ladera, West Montecito and West Gutierrez streets were woken up at 4:20 a.m. Thursday to mud and debris spilling down roads and sidewalks.
Firefighters went to the 300 block of Ladera Street and found water percolating through the asphalt in between a condominium complex and McKinley Elementary School, according to Robert Mercado, battalion chief of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The source was a 12-inch cast iron pipe that was installed in 1963, according to Theresa Lancy, the acting water distribution superintendent.
An emergency services worker from the city was able to shut off the main, significantly slowing the water flow at 5:15 a.m.
See more details and photos in Friday’s News-Press.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Water main break floods SB streets

Vehicle crashes into liquor store

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and Endless Summer Bar Cafe...

Making her voice heard: Santa Barbara teen Sofia...

Train crash victim identified

UCSB alum’s startup Paneau builds gift card platform...

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More