Water polo club announces new leadership

New leadership has been announced for the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club, which held an open house Sunday to allow athletes to meet the new club director and coaches.

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club has named Stephen Loomis as its new club director and 16U head coach and several new high school coaches.

SB Premier announced the appointment of Wolf Wigo as club technical director, Mark Warkentin as strength and conditioning coach, Sarah Kreiser as high school girls program director and Jesse Morrison as 16U boys assistant head coach.

“I’m extremely excited to take on the new roles,” Loomis said in a news release. “We have an incredible case of water polo talent in the Santa Barbara area, and I’m looking forward to working with Wolf and all of our new coaches in maximizing the potential of our athletes.”

High School boys water polo athletes had the opportunity to meet the new and existing coaching staff at an open house on Sunday.

In addition to their roles of club director and club technical director, Coach Wigo is head coach for the UCSB Men’s Division I water polo team while Coach Loomis is that program’s assistant head coach. The two will be using their combined experience to implement a new training and development program.

“These moves further cement SB Premier’s long standing reputation for excellence, while raising that bar to a new level,” Wigo said in the press release. “Our coaching staff is really unparalleled in the region, with multiple Olympians, National Team members, All-Americans, International Professional players and 100% of the local college water polo coaches that coach at the club level.”

These new coaches are joining existing staff as well as new high school boys assistant/specialist coaches, Danny Roland (UCSB goalie), Sean Rosenberg (UCSB attacker), Sam Nangle (UCSB center and Australia National Team Selection), Shane Hoover (UCSB center defender) and Colton Gregory (UCSB attacker).

“We are in conversations to add several more important new coaches to our organization and we expect to have more announcements on this front soon,” Wigo said in the press release. “This truly is an exciting time for SB Premier and our athletes.”

