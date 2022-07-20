Water polo players named to all-academic team

The UCSB women’s water polo team set a new program record with 15 of its members being named to the ACWPC Spring 2022 Women’s All-Academic Team.

Based on their GPA, individuals can earn the distinction of Excellent (3.20-3.40), Superior (3.41-3.70) or Outstanding (3.71-4.0) from the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

Goalkeeper Taylor McEvilly earned the top honor of Outstanding, while five Gauchos made the Superior column and nine others earned Excellent. As a whole, the Gauchos were recognized for their cumulative team GPA of 3.40.

This is the second time the program has reached double-digits in its ACWPC All-Academic recipients, this time placing five more student-athletes than the previous benchmark year in 2020.

Here are the Gauchos on the team: Taylor McEvilly, Outstanding; Juju Amaral, Superior; Claire Kelly, Superior; Cami Mras, Superior; Nina Munson, Superior: Reese Oliver, Superior; Mel Damato, Excellent; Annie Kuester, Excellent; Caitlyn Snyder, Excellent: Leigh Lyter, Excellent; Bianca Borunda, Excellent; Camilla Mackay, Excellent; Aidan Flynn, Excellent; Mary Beth Heffelfinger, Excellent; Drew Halvorson, Excellent.

To view the full list of honorees, go to ucsbgauchos.com/sports/w-wpolo/2021-22/files/Spring2022ACWPCAllAcademicWomen.pdf.

— Daniel Moebus-Bowles,

UCSB sports writer