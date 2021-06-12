Home Life Water sports
RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO
The annual Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard Camp takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at East Beach. The News-Press stopped by Tuesday as the Boys B Group (ages 12-13) played “Steal the Bacon” with a tennis ball. The Girls C Group (ages 9-11), meanwhile, had fun with a Water Flags game, which was similar to musical chairs. If you don’t return to the shore with your ball, you’re out.
