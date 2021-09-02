Saturday show and sale to feature Kelly Clause’s art work

“With spontaneous but deliberate brushstrokes, I endeavor to reflect a balance of wild whimsy and intentional design with my art,” said Kelly Clause, whose works will grace a pop up show and sale Saturday at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Featuring the work of artist Kelly Clause, “Watercolors of Sea and Land: A Pop Up Show and Sale” will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on the patio overlooking the harbor.

Among the pieces will be “Giant Kelp,” a watercolor, and two prints, “Turtles for Jane” and “Fair Farewell.”



At left, viewers of Kelly Clause’s “The Cove” can see the waves’ movements and imagine their sound. At right, Ms. Clause likes to depict marine life in works such as her print “Fair Farewell.”

Spanning land, sea and air, the artist’s work includes cards, prints, paintings and murals of all sizes. She depicts marine life — whales, turtles, fish, dolphins, lobsters and more — and plant life, including palms, kelp and flowers. With landscapes, seascapes, animals and boats as subject matter, the exhibit has broad appeal for all viewers.

“Nature cannot be contained, captured or defined, yet I always find myself wanting to touch it, hold it, recreate it. Saltwater swells and living creatures alike contain a sort of wild mystery that I believe all humanity craves,” said Ms. Clause.



At left, Ms. Clause depicts a pair of humpback whales in this work. “Nature cannot be contained, captured or defined, yet I always find myself wanting to touch it, hold it, recreate it,” the artist said. At right, Kelly Clause shows an aerial perspective in her work “Renee’s Beach.”

Currently she also has three watercolor paintings in the online Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment Show at sbmm.org. Following the SCAPE show and Saturday’s pop-up event, her work will be available for purchase from the SBMM Store.

Born in Santa Barbara into a family of naturalists, fishermen and marine biologists, Ms. Clause was raised to love and appreciate the outdoors.

“My work spills from my insatiable fascination with the natural world and a desire to inspire a similar curiosity and awe in my viewers,” artist Kelly Clause said.

