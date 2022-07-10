WATERS, Patricia

Patricia Waters passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 22, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California after an 8-year battle with dementia.

Born in Washington, DC on December 7, 1937, Patricia was raised in Frederick, Maryland. Her marriage to Michael Waters of Eureka, CA brought her to California where she worked in retail for over 40 years while raising her three children.

Patricia was preceded in death by her sister Kathleen and John Holter as well as her ex-husband Michael Waters. She is survived by her three children – Kevin and Carolyn Waters (Danville, CA); Karen Waters (Playa del Rey, CA) and Kristyn and Ken Krutenat (Santa Barbara, CA) – and her two grandsons Ð Kyle Krutenat (Chicago, IL) and Keaton Krutenat

(Santa Barbara, CA).

She is also survived by her four siblings Ð Joe & Ann Smith, Rita & Al Mckendrick, Peggy & Ken Tregoning and Leo &

Dawn Smith.

A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Raphael’s on Saturday, July 9th.