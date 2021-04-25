Waters should be impeached

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

I cannot sit still and not comment on the pros and cons, and I do mean the cons, being played on us because you, the general population, to let the “little things go” and don’t speak up.

One of our representatives from California — on June 18, 2020, in her neighborhood — was caught inciting a small group to go out and harass and intimidate supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Now let’s go to April 18, 2021, when U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, is quoted as saying to the rabble rousers in Minnesota: “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

These are the words Rep. Waters spouted to those trouble makers in Minnesota.

Now let’s take a look at what was said Jan. 6, 2021, by Mr. Trump. Now here is a partial quote of what he said: “And we fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore … So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol… the Democrats are hopeless, they never vote for anything. Not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help. We’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you and God bless America.”

And they wanted to impeach President Trump. If anyone should be impeached, it’s Maxine Waters.

So my friends, look into your hearts, and if you love your country, stand up, speak up and show your patriotism. I have.

God bless America.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc