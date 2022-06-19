WATERS, William Albert “Bill”

William Albert “Bill” Waters passed away peacefully at his residence on Memorial Day, Monday May 30th, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1928 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the seventh child of Marie (Nee) Miller and Joseph C. Waters, Sr.

After high school he worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and then joined the Air Force during the Korean War. He flew in many missions from Ashiya all over the Korean peninsula. Bill was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in August 1952. He went on to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Bill met his beautiful wife Beverly and it was love at first sight. They were married May 15, 1954. After college he started his career at AC Spark Plug, which later became Delco Electronics. Bill was transferred to Santa Barbara in 1972 and moved his family from Wisconsin to California and continued at Delco until his retirement. He was proud to have worked with the Apollo Space program. He also worked on the Sea operations (the BESURE program) placing an under water tracking system off Barking Sands in Hawaii and many other projects. After retiring from Delco, he was involved with the retirees club and volunteered building wooden toys for the Unity Shoppe every year, which he took pride in to make sure many children had toys for the holidays.

Bill and Bev were fortunate to be able to travel to Hawaii, across the United States many times, Europe and many cruises. Their most memorable trip was to Jerusalem. He also enjoyed golfing and many bowling tournaments.

Bill was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; he loved his church family. He served on many different boards throughout the years and his voice was always heard during the hymns he so enjoyed singing.

Bill was preceded in death by Beverly in 2019. He is survived by his 3 children; Paul and Kathy Waters, Jeff and Shelia Waters, Julie and Lance Schroeder; 8 grandchildren; Matt and Jessie Waters, Erin Calvert, Jacob and Kelly Waters, Justin and Emmalee Schroeder, Hilary Schroeder, Ian Schroeder, Jonathan Waters, Tiera and Michael Bernerius. He also had 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and granddaughter Nicole Ashley Schroeder.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mariposa at Ellwood Shores. The caregivers and staff took wonderful care of Bill. He especially enjoyed helping out “calling Bingo.” They all went above and beyond and we are very grateful for each of you. You truly treated him

like “family.”

Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 770 Vale Drive in Santa Barbara on Thursday, June 23 at 1:00 p.m.