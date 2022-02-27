WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest applications are available

Applications are open for the 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers.

All entries are due by April 30.

The annual contest recognizes residents of Santa Barbara County who have attractive, water-efficient landscapes. Residents can apply for the contest online to compete for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. Winners will have their gardens featured online and receive an engraved stone boulder.

“This has been our second consecutive extremely dry winter, with rainfall currently 53% of our annual average. Installing and maintaining water-efficient gardens is a great way to conserve this precious resource,” said Matt Young, Water Agency manager.

Residents of single-family homes are eligible to apply if they reside in areas served by the Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, Montecito Water District and the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang and Buellton. Entrants can view contest rules and apply online at waterwisesb.org/gardencontest.

“Fifty to 70% of water use in an average home in Santa Barbara County goes toward landscape irrigation. Waterwise gardens can greatly reduce landscape water use, save money and are beautiful and easy to maintain. There are dozens of easy ways to make a garden more water-efficient, such as choosing native or waterwise plants, installing a smart irrigation controller or simply using the online Weekly Watering Percent to adjust your existing sprinkler timer based on the weather,” said Mr. Young.

For more information, call 805-568-3000 or visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com