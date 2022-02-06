WATSON, Deirdre Moira

Deirdre Moira Watson passed gently away on the sixth of January after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was ninety-years old. Even in her final, often painful struggles, she never failed to show the remarkable kindliness, concern and consideration for others that characterized her throughout life.

Deirdre Moira O’Rourke was born in San Francisco on 21 October 1931 to Irish immigrant parents who despite having grown up only a few dozen miles apart, first met in the Bay Area. Her father, a merchant marine radio officer, lost his job due to the Great Depression. Deirdre’s birth certificate listed her father’s occupation as “singer, unemployed.” Deirdre and her mother moved back with family to Ireland for six years until 1939 when her father, then chief radio officer on the San Francisco based Matson Liner SS MARIPOSA, sent for them to rejoin him.

Her childhood was filled with love, laughter, song, poetry, and adventure. Along with the other kids in her Richmond neighborhood, Deirdre’s playground was Golden Gate Park. They explored its museums and gardens; and when old enough to ride the street cars by themselves, bustling downtown San Francisco too. She attended Star of the Sea Elementary School, then Lone Mountain Academy, followed by the University of California, Berkeley, where she majored in Political Science and passed the famously rigorous foreign service exam. By then her successful father had become a prominent San Francisco labor leader. While in college, Deirdre applied for summer job as a temporary teller at Bank of America. Arriving for her interview, she was surprised to be shown into the office of Mario Giannini the bank’s president. Her parents arranged the interview, but her poise, beauty, and intelligence secured the position. She was soon sent to the bank’s advertising agency to assist with the bank’s campaign, and she became their print add model.

It was at Berkeley where she met her husband, Ernest Watson, a Korean War Era veteran studying Civil Engineering and Architecture. They married on the eighteenth of June in 1956. Early in her married life, Deirdre worked for the Rand Corporation, and later for Curtis Wright in aerospace where her husband also worked before the couple moved to Santa Barbara in 1957 where they established his architectural practice. Deirdre was active in charity work, she was on the board of Catholic Charities, the Santa Barbara Symphony Society, the National Charity League and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. When their children were out of the house, she served on the county Grand Jury and worked as a counselor at Santa Barbara City College. Though she loved Santa Barbara, where she lived for over sixty-years, her connection to San Francisco was always important to her.

Deirdre’s children: Sean, his wife Mary, Michael, and Deirdre Gerry all live locally and were attendant upon her through her final hours. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Conor Watson, Caitlin Watson, and Matthew Gerry; her brother Phillip O’Rourke and his children Malaika and Stephanie. Deirdre left this life demonstrating even in her very last moments a nearly unapproachable standard of grace, dignity, and love. She is very much missed. Memorial funeral mass will be held for her at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10:00 am, on the tenth of February.