WATTERS, Lawrence Deerfield

On Friday, October 2nd, 2020, Lawrence Deerfield Watters passed away at age 77 after a long private battle with two forms of cancer.

Born Larry Howard Watters on June 25th, 1943, he was raised on a family farm and in the small city of Chillicothe, OH. He was drafted out of the University of Ohio, but gained special deferment into the Aerospace department of Goodyear where he worked on projects like the canopy de-icing system of the F-15 fighter and the tires for the Lunar Rover. Some of his work is still on the moon today.

After over nine years with Goodyear, Larry moved to California to find a new direction and met the love of his life, Diane Stephens. Lawrence then moved to Santa Barbara, CA, and devoted himself to his wife, and raised one son with her. Those who were privileged to know him found him to be a deeply intelligent & thoughtful person, whose enthusiasm for science and friendship never dwindled.

Lawrence is survived by his only son, Ross. He is also survived by his twin brother, Jerry, and extended family. A small number are expected to attend the interment at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Friday, October 30th, at 3:00 PM (sharp). Donations and aid are accepted from anyone with a generous heart who wishes to help with costs. Flowers and gifts may be directed to: 2697 Montrose Place, SB, CA 93105.