Waypoint Church food drive is Sunday

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Alanis Espinosa and Saharra Avery help with the January 2022 food drive at Waypoint Church Santa Barbara. The church will host another drive Sunday.

SANTA BARBARA — Waypoint Church Santa Barbara is continuing to host a drive-through food drive every third Sunday of the month.

The next drive will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3942 La Colina Road.

Donors will have the option to drive through the church parking lot to drop off their donations (canned and other nonperishable goods), contact-free. All donations will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The food drive is an option for donors who wish to support local families facing food insecurity but are not able to go to the Foodbank during its hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call or email Tarik Burton at 626-644-6904, tarikburton9@gmail.com; or Ellie Lim at 626-491-2314, elim6822@gmail.com; or visit www.waypointsb.com.

— Marilyn McMahon