Waypoint Church hosts monthly food drive

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Saharra Avery, left, and Elle Lado carry a box of donated food items from Laurie Clavecilla, background, who collected the food items from guests of Rancho Oso during a food drive at the Waypoint Church in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Waypoint church started hosting food drives in the spring of 2021 and had collected 3,000 lbs by the end of the year.

“We started the food drives because we wanted to serve the community when the pandemic was at its heights. It was a way to serve in a contactless way. We wanted to provide a way for the community to support the food bank with the food drives. We have had a lot of success. We get a large percentage of the community donating as well. It is a drive through setting where the volunteers go up to the car,” Tarik Burton, lead pastor of Waypoint Church, told the News-Press.

Waypoint Church in Santa Barbara continues to host a monthly food drive on the third Sunday of every month from 3-5 p.m., unless otherwise advertised. Waypoint Church is located at 3942 La Colina Rd. in Santa Barbara.

“Overall, they have been successful. Today was a little less due to the holiday weekend, but overall they have been successful enough to keep it going. Different people in the community come at different times. Some people in the community have it in their calendar, we always get enough to keep doing it,” said Pastor Burton.

Volunteers are taking standard pandemic precautions to protect the health of community members. Donors have the option to drop-off their donations in a drive-thru in the church parking lot, allowing contact-free donation. They collect non-perishable food items. Some of the most in demand items include: canned meats and proteins, peanut butter, cereals, ensures etc.

“We try to ask the food bank what they need each month,” said Pastor Burton.

All donations go to the Santa Barbara Food Bank. The food drive provides an option for donors who wish to support local families facing food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is a concern, the foodbank is a way we can serve those families in a greater way,” said Pastor Burton. Food insecurity in Santa Barbara is partly due to COVID-19 when people lost their jobs or had their hours cut and many businesses were forced to close.

Saharra Avery, middle, and Elle Lado, right, carry out food donations from Russ Norton, far left, during a food drive at the Waypoint Church in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The Santa Barbara Food Bank has limited hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, so the food drives give an opportunity to donate to people who are working or unavailable during those hours. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

“What’s needed in our community is a consistent level of service. One-time opportunities are great. But the community is in such a great level of need, it is important for us to be consistent in serving due to the level of need. Consistency is going to look different for everyone, for some it might be once a month, while for others it might be once a quarter. There are a lot of opportunities to get involved and it’s as easy as sending an email or picking up a phone,” said Pastor Burton.

For those who are interested in volunteering with Waypoint’s next food drive they can go to the church’s website www.waypointsb.com or send Pastor Burton an email tarikburton9@gmail.com.

