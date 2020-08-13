Dos Pueblos High School Foundation announces the completion of Class of 2020 mural

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation announced on Tuesday the completion of the Class of 2020 Resiliency Wall.

With a plaque reading “Dedicated to the Class of 2020 who showed their resiliency and strength during the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are DP!” The new 264 sq. ft. mural features 466 student tiles, the school’s crest and homage to the “We are DP” school slogan that reads “We are Resilient.”

“The Dos Pueblos community really stepped up to make this project a reality. We raised over $10,000 in less than two weeks. In addition, Tileco donated over 1,000 tiles, local artist Scott Boger painted the crest and lettering, Eliesa Bollinger, our high school ceramics teacher, spent the summer firing tiles, and local craftsmen and alumni, Clayte Robinson and Jorge Lorca, did the installation,” DPHS Foundation board member and parent of a 2020 graduate, Rechelle Ringer said in a statement. “We had staff, parents, students and community members all working on different aspects and the end result is a lasting tribute to the class, the school and the community. We couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”

After being given a small tile representing a flying graduation cap to design over Memorial Weekend, graduating seniors tried to capture a graduation tradition the Class of 2020 missed out on known as the mortarboard toss. Volunteers then painted names of those who couldn’t participate on the remaining caps to ensure those who couldn’t participate would be included.

When it is safe, the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation has plans to do a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Class of 2020. Until then, the new Resiliency Wall can be viewed on the south wall of the Dos Pueblos High School gymnasium.

“Seeing the beautiful mural come to fruition was a wonderfully emotional moment – symbolizing our school coming together to overcome the challenges of last spring to celebrate the class of 2020,” Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard said in a statement. “I want to thank the DPHS Foundation for spearheading the efforts which will be a lasting legacy to the class of 2020!”

