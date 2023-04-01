We can do better

I think it’s pretty obvious that the U.S. is a mess: drugs out of control, Southern border destroyed, gender confusion, governmental spending, one-way justice, reverse racism, green new deal and problems with national strength, education and spiritual values — and the many “by-products” of all of this.

Crime is rampant, along with inflation, as we head into our own destruction.

We have forgotten the pillars and lives that brought us to 2020. It’s all about money and power.

Our last presidential election remains very dubious,and was won out of hate for the opposition, which continues to this day, as we head for 2024. There are too many people who will refuse to acknowledge an unwise decision.

Presidential candidates often choose running mates for their own tenure ”insurance.”

I still remain hopeful that, as a nation, things will turn around for us again. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again! Love this country. There is nothing better!

Randy Rosness

Solvang