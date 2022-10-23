We can return to better days

I was taking another stroll down memory lane, and how I pine for the good old days. When I could go to sleep at night and not wonder if nuclear missiles might disrupt my rest.

Or those days I could fill up my car for less than half of what it costs today.

Knowing that America was in good hands and maintaining its sovereignty because our southern border was virtually closed.

I didn’t have to live with the anxiety wondering about all the American kids dying like flies from the massive influx of drugs.

Or how my tax dollars weren’t going to pay for millions of lawbreakers, who are being used as human political pawns and getting better treatment and benefits than our veterans and military.

In those good old days, way back in 2020, we didn’t have to worry about OPEC holding us hostage and dictating how much we’re going to pay for oil. We had all the oil we needed right here at home. We were in charge and self-sufficient. That was really cool. We didn’t have a president who thought it better to make Americans suffer, imposing a shift to a completely mismanaged, unattainable attempt at “green” energy.

In those good old days of yore, we used to have much more law enforcement working hard to keep us safe from criminals. We used to lock up the bad guys and made sure they served their terms. Those were the days before law enforcement became the bad guys and the crooks became the victims. Those were also the days when you didn’t have to look over your shoulder when walking your dog to see if you were going get kidnapped and murdered, have your car hijacked at gun point or have some homeless guys go on a rampage stabbing you.

Those were the days when parks were for enjoyment; some alone time or playing. Americans miss those days when you didn’t have to watch your step and get a needle in your foot or witness human beings drop their pants and use the public park as their personal toilet.

Those were the times when I knew if I exercised my free speech, I didn’t have to fear the FBI coming to arrest me and shove a gun in my face. If I disagreed with the president or anyone else who thought they were smarter than me, my opinion was my opinion and didn’t involve the government making up stuff so they could strip me of my rights and lock me away.

I miss how things were much cheaper too. Milk was a couple bucks, not five. Gas was still higher than any of us liked, but it was manageable. The stock market was rockin’, and interest rates were at an all-time low. People could buy homes, fill up their cars and buy a couple grocery bags for less than a hundred dollars.

Oh, those were the wonderful days before the country was turned upside down and plunged deep into the septic tank like we’ve never seen before.

I miss the days when the president actually knew his name and where he was. I didn’t have to worry if a bad dream would wake him up and think we were being attacked by Russia and demand to press the button.

The days when a president put America first. Bringing companies back from overseas generating work in America again. A president who kept the countries who hate us at bay because those terrible foreign lands knew if he said something he meant it and would follow through if threatened.

A president who wasn’t compromised by China or Russia despite all the illegitimate and illegal efforts to prove otherwise.

Those were the days if you didn’t want an unknown and untested vaccine injected in your body, you could say no. You wouldn’t lose your job, be chastised, or locked up. Those days really meant, “my body, my choice.”

How many of you have told yourself, your spouse, your friends, voting in California is a waste of time? The results are already in before your ballot reaches the counting machines. Many of us have said that for years. And we’re always reminded of it because the same old same old keep getting voted in.

We continue down the path of recklessness and watch our state fall apart. Yet, we still vote. We must.

We have a chance again to begin the slogging journey back to those good old days of 2020.

We have the power to put the brakes on rampant homelessness, slow down the violence, close the border, become energy independent again and not worry if the power will go out. We can stop the government from telling us what we can drive, not force us to take something we don’t want. We can hire politicians who work for the people, not the other way around.

Vote in the Nov. 8 election by using common sense, not ideology. If you don’t do it for yourself, think of your kids and grandkids. They’re going to have to live in this new inverted world.

