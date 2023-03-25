We don’t need this kind of ‘progress’ for transportation

Is this happening in your community under the disguise of “progress”?

Think about it. How many transportation program outcomes have failed in terms of their goals?

Over 40 years ago, it was bicycles will replace the auto and people will “get it.”

Over 40 years ago, the city of Santa Barbara hired MIG, and they narrowed State Street “because it will increase business.”

Over 40 years ago, the Metropolitan Transit District was formed to “replace” auto use, and it would attract car drivers off the streets.

Over 40 years ago, the failed State Street narrowing was excused because Old Town did not have a shopping mall.

Over 40 years ago, corner extensions called “bulbouts” were started because they would make pedestrians safer and more would walk.

Did any of these major and very expensive programs work?

Are there more bikes? Walkers? Bus riders? Old Town shoppers? The answer by the city of Santa Barbara is a very reluctant NO.

The pain inflicted upon businesses, the middle class, and working poor of all of the above listed projects was and is acute.

So who did this? If politicians backed it and they failed, at the least they are rogues and failures by definition. As supposed defenders of the “people,” backers of policies that are stupid at the best, and criminal at the least, when they fail, do they own up to it?

What has been the profit for these elected officials and the groups they backed after facing repeated failures? Simple, it is hubris: Greek history, it is pride that is in defiance of nature or the gods.

You have seen them sitting behind desks with a 3-minute limit on speakers (“next”), and sovereign immunity (we cannot be held personally responsible).

If people understood how much has been stolen (tax dollars and quality of life/business), there would be riots in the streets. It would make the criminals of Black Lives Matter, Anitifa nd more look like kindergarten recess.

But wait why is CAB being so hard on these people and supporters of failure?

They by definition, knowing the outcomes, and repeatedly doing what has failed, make them villains. You know, the Silent Picture Villains who stroked the mustache and snarled not caring as long as they “got theirs.” How many ran for office with pronouncements of “protecting the workers”?

CAB’s singular focus is transportation. Transportation has an effect on “every” aspect of life. Transportation planning that interferes with private business, and destruction of family life makes politicians, and their hired henchmen stating we “just need more time — or it just needs to be bigger” criminals.

Something to think about with Easter and Passover coming. Are you willing to condone these types when decades of fact prove them wrong? Why?

Is it their celebrity status and your backing them more important than the truth?

Scott Wenz

The author is president of Cars Are Basic