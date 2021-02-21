First of all, I’d like to thank your paper for printing my article. By now, you are aware that most U.S. newspapers lean to the left, so hats off to the Santa Barbara News-Press for appearing to remain neutral.

As a logophile, one of my favorite words is pusillanimous, but I find myself using it all too frequently to describe our current leaders. They don’t stand up for our creator, liberty, the Constitution, family values and essentially all our forefathers believed that was important in a Republic. We have lost our way; just take a look at dear old California. Thirty-plus years ago our finances were in order, our schools were tops and we felt good about the future.

Subscribers, please send in your solutions to the weighty problems of today.

Henry Bland

Ojai