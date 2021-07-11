We have the right to speak

Henry Schulte

I know I’ve said it before but I’m still amazed. Have you ever asked yourself how it’s possible that two people can see the same thing so differently?

It’s how, in your own head, you know you’re right and how is it possible the other person is so wrong?

This is how family arguments, divorce, political discourse and most fights start. It’s also difficult to fathom how some people just can’t get over the notion someone else isn’t seeing things their way to the point they need to shut you up.

And because they are so positive, they are right, the other person has to be wrong, they’re evil, and somehow, they have to prevent you from sharing your views

I feel privileged that the News-Press has given me the space to express my opinions. I’ve always wanted to be a columnist.

But I know it also comes with some risks. Some will like what I write, and some will hate it and others will just shrug their shoulders.

But I must have missed the national memo that said only the left is permitted to say and do as they please.

To this day, I have had to contend with a very disturbed individual who has the time to type up multiple pages, clip out dozens of articles and download all kinds of nonsense. This is worrisome that someone dedicates that much effort and time to try and intimidate me.

This troubled behavior is endemic of what’s happening all across America. I have close family member whose siblings attack, scream and call her all the liberal playbook names to the point the family is completely fractured. This is happening everywhere, and the news is filled with these stories.

I place a lot of the blame on former President Donald Trump. President Trump walked to the beat of a different drum. He was about as far away as you can get from being a politician and never had any problem speaking his mind. It’s what made him so popular with the working class of this country.

Even though he was a billionaire, he spoke the people’s language and he spoke to the real problems of America: jobs, the border, China and the corruption in Washington. And it was for those reasons, the left launched perhaps the largest witch hunt in American history — and to this day are still after him.

This hatred integrated deeply into the progressive mindset. Those who used their fame or political positions were regaled as heroes for speaking up against the political anti-Christ. Hereto, more blame needs to be placed on Mr. Trump because he never held back his personal attacks. And again, this is why he was liked even more.

All politicians say what they think people want to hear. They never really answer the questions and very rarely follow through on promises. President Trump did all of that and more. So the hatred for him grew exponentially.

However, this empowered the socialist liberals and raised their level of attacks well beyond what’s normal behavior. It mushroomed into an almost living, breathing and growing beast. T

The so-called “cancel culture” is much more than that. Its effect has become all too powerful to the point where common-sense voices are drowned out for fear of retribution.

I’ve said it before. I get praise all the time for speaking my mind and am told to not stop writing. But the people giving the praise say they wish they could express their views but fear for their jobs, their businesses or, as in my case, your life threatened purely because you said something someone else didn’t like.

I firmly believe there’s more of us than there are of these crazy leftists. But even those who do speak up, their voices are not permitted to be communicated through the Internet, on the news or in print. All avenues to express contrary thought are cut off.

And so, all you hear is what social media, the majority of newspapers (propaganda rags, not the News-Press) and the Internet want you to hear and see. This should be pretty damn frightening to everyone because it circles back to China shutting down what they considered was the last bit of truthful information the Chinese people had access to.

America really changed last year for the worse at an alarming rate. It’s on a bullet train to rid us of free speech and close our open society and turn us into a shut up and do-as-you’re-told, government-dependent nation. Those regimes exist on the planet and the people living there are miserable.

I’m pretty sure most Americans don’t want that kind of society, but you’re getting it, and it is growing roots deeper and deeper into our culture and government. And we’re accepting it. We can never allow things to get to the point where you are being told what you can and can’t say, other than with the intention of doing harm.

I’ve written about this topic before, and I’ll likely address it again because it’s so critical to keeping America, America.

We cannot allow one side to shut another one up.

So I reach out with an olive branch to my anonymous “friend,” who isn’t so anonymous anymore. And considering we’re practically neighbors, maybe we can get together over a cup of coffee and discuss the issues like the entire country should be doing. If that doesn’t work, a visit from the sheriffs could be a motivator.

Politics should never reach the level of hatred we now see in what is called the UNITED States of America, not the divided states of America.

The left needs to chill out. You cheated, you won. Let it go.

The author lives in Solvang.