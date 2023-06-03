We must be able to defend ourselves

Growing up, I hated history classes. I didn’t care what happened 1,000 or 100 years ago.

But that lack of interest keeps biting me these days. I have more knowledge of history today than when I was a teenager, but it wouldn’t be my favorite category on “Jeopardy!”

Over the years as I aged, I gained a lot more interest in history, maybe because I’ll soon be history. (I thought that was funny). In any case, all the things we’re living through today, whether it be personal good times or misfortunes, or politics or wars or law enforcement, has all happened before. And will certainly all happen again.

In 1823, Stephen Austin and his son were given the green light to colonize a portion of Mexico. That portion was to eventually become Texas. Mexico liked the idea because they were using the American colonists to keep the warlike American Indians in check.

To protect the settlements that were growing in eastern Texas, Austin was allowed to create civilian militias. They eventually became known as “ranging companies” from which they evolved into what we are more all familiar with, the Texas Rangers.

The job of the Texas Rangers was initially to fight the warring Indians, but eventually that settled down, and the Rangers went after lawlessness in the growing state. Stories were written and movies made of the Texas Ranger’s success of bringing in the bad guys and keeping citizens safe.

Ironically, just like today, politics ended up polluting the Texas Rangers. Some Texas governors began to use the Rangers as political payoffs. One governor, Mirian Ferguson, fired all the Texas Rangers and replaced them with people who helped get her elected. Sound familiar?

With Democrats calling for the stripping of guns from American citizens, the first line of defense from criminals, aka a civilian militia, it’s clear that history has taught us the importance of allowing everyone the ability to protect themselves. It’s also clear that “defunding the police” opened the door for criminals to have their way. Because of that, it’s become even more important to be able to take care of ourselves.

Our country is getting shot up by lawbreakers at an alarming rate. Villains are not punished and locked up anymore because we have to feel sorry for them, not the victims. That wasn’t happening with the Texas Rangers.

The other lesson from history is how President Joe Biden’s cartel has bought and bribed the FBI, CIA and the Department of Justice for helping him get elected. Just like Gov. Fergusen, the Biden group picks off and removes anyone who may cause them trouble.

The Texas Rangers of today are the American people. We technically have the power to determine who stays and who goes, but like Nazi Germany or Communist China, if you’re targeted by this administration, you will be labeled a domestic terrorist and stripped of any legal protections and locked away in a prison. That’s scary, hard to fathom but a very real new America right now.

I don’t think there’s ever been, and I’ll have to read up on my history, a president who has ever had so much smoke swirling around him with flames licking at his feet. President Joe Biden, including his son Hunter and family, have been tagged with enough proof of illegal activity to take down a dozen presidents.

So how come he’s still in the White House? His predecessor was impeached twice for imaginary crimes, and President Biden is stumbling along without a care in the world.

I didn’t follow up on Gov. Ferguson and where her political career ended up after taking the law into her own hands. But if things continue the way they are in our country, likely the most corrupt president in American history will contentedly stumble off the political stage unscathed and much wealthier than he started. Not a bad gig for nearly a half century of doing nothing and getting paid by us.

To this day, Texas Rangers have maintained a high level of regard — though I’m saddened by what the early settlers did to the American Indians and not happy about the role the Rangers played in that mistreatment.

That said, disarming America is never going to happen. Disarming criminals is never going to happen. Stopping drug dealers and preventing people from taking them is never going to happen. As much as we would like to make things right, and I’m a very optimistic person, history and reality dictate otherwise.

Therefore, good citizens need to be armed, law enforcement must prevail and be stronger than ever. Criminals need to be punished. That includes the criminals running the highest law enforcement agencies in the country.

The Democrats always shout, “No one is above the law!” They never finish the sentence and add, “Except us.”

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.