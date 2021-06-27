We must support police

Henry Schulte

I’m sure many of you, like me, when we first saw the banners and heard the chants to defund the police, we shrugged it off as complete nonsense. After all, who in their right mind would ever consider not only reducing the police force, but eliminating them entirely? It’s crazy talk.

But it became mind boggling and then downright frightening as what should have been tossed out as mob ramblings became reality. And it became reality at lightning speed.

Those of us who actually pay attention to these things and use common sense, instead of ideological butterfly and rainbow thinking, knew what was going to happen. It didn’t take much intelligence to realize that before long, violent crime was going to rise.

It also didn’t take a genius to realize how the demoralization of our public defenders would affect their motivation and futures.

The impacts imposed by the very liberal leaders of the states and cities who succumbed to the mob mentality and racist mindset are suffering the consequences of their stupidity. You can bury your head, you can turn the other way, you can deflect the discussion or just outright deny anything is going on, but statistics and facts will slap you in the face.

A few of the more glaring examples of stupid running wild is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with his supporter in crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón; Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and, of course, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York.

And cities like Portland, Seattle and Baltimore are running amok with crime and homelessness. There are numerous major hot pockets around the country and all run by liberal ideology instead of common sense. But as the saying goes, it’s coming back to bite them.

One thing that sparked me to choose this topic again was the video of some punk chasing three kids on the sidewalk and shooting at them point blank. There are, of course, just too many to list, just as crazy incidents and growing worse, but that video was hard to watch and accept as real.

How is it possible, in the middle of the day, on an American street, a guy blasts away at anyone, much less children? Thank God, the piece of trash was a terrible shot.

But the criminals are fully aware of the shift in prosecutions and toward lax enforcement and are now emboldened to turn our streets into hell.

In what was once the cry of racism toward people of color, the liberals have bent over backward to paint white people as the enemy, including our president, and thereby embolden people of color to attack and even kill white people with impunity. And the black on black murders are reaching staggering numbers as well.

These murders and attacks are now entering what were once quiet neighborhoods. It’s a human cancer spreading its tendrils of evil to your front door.

Parents are becoming ever more aware that this hatred and racism are being taught to their children. Gratefully, they are waking up and speaking up against this racist indoctrination, and I truly hope these mandatory classes trying to manipulate the young minds will get tossed out never to return.

A friend of mine who started late in life with children said the teacher of his son told the class on the last day that she hoped she changed them, to be ashamed of their white color and never read the likes of Shakespeare again. That should scare the bejesus out of every parent. Fortunately, school boards are starting to get backlash and with some luck, voted out.

However, it’s this racist preaching that is only exasperating and transforming the fabric of our country and shifting us toward a third world status. When the leaders of central American countries start saying it’s more dangerous in the United States, we better get our act together and reverse this incomprehensible insanity of zip tying the hands of police and giving the criminals more favor than the victims.

And finally, I need to circle back on the other lawless behavior allowed to grow and fester and is now getting the attention it deserves, the homeless crisis. While Democrats love to deflect to “climate change” as our greatest danger, the homeless are running amok with nothing to fear because they too are a progressive-protected people.

A recent comment responded to the violence on our own State Street. “We also expect some of the homeless to migrate away from State Street as it becomes programmed with family activities and concerts and eventually more housing with residents occupying downtown as their residential neighborhood,” Mayor Cathy Murillo said. “These individuals prefer quiet, less populated streets or areas.”

I’m not really sure how to even respond to that. In other words, we won’t fix the problem; the problem will just move a few blocks over.

If the media and internet social engineers figure they can bury the stories that don’t favor their ideology, fewer people will know about it and then things really aren’t that bad. There’s a long-term strategy being played out and it’s imperative we slam on the brakes and stop it.

We can start by refunding the police and take our streets back and provide moral backup for our men and women in blue.

The author lives in Solvang.