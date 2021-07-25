We need a National Political Honesty Month

COURTESY PHOTO

James Buckley would like to see a National Political Honesty Month.

Purely Political, By James Buckley

Just make it up, why not? That’s a lot easier than reporting accurately what has happened over the past 20 months or so since COVID-19 flapped its ugly bat wings and flew into the human world.

It should be easy enough to at least point to former President Donald Trump’s Warp Speed initiative for helping bring about what clearly are the best results in the Western world as far as the pandemic is concerned.

But no, the press and the entire Biden administration are giving all credit to President Joe Biden. If the goal of herd immunity isn’t reached because of the dastardly “anti-vax” crowd, the blame will go to Mr. Trump.

It was Vice President Kamala Harris who suggested that if a vaccine were developed and if Mr. Trump had anything to do with it, she wouldn’t trust it and wouldn’t take it. But the press will dutifully fall in line, blaming the “anti-vax” crowd’s reluctance to be vaccinated on the former president because he refused to wear a mask in public.

As far as I can tell, everything Mr. Biden has done since becoming president will make it more difficult for the U.S. to pull out of the COVID-19 economic morass. His “plan,” if one can call it that, to spend another gazillion dollars is likely to lead to economic ruin. Opening up the southern border of the United States, halting construction of its defensive mechanisms and shutting down construction and consideration of oil pipelines and drilling areas are just a couple more fairly important negatives that will haunt us in the future.

But, enough said, rather than concentrate on the sad state of affairs in our capital city and the ugly group now running things there, let’s pursue instead another issue that has given me pause over the past few weeks:

We know that Brandeis University is one scary school to attend. We know that January is “Stalking Awareness Month,” April is “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” and October is “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” at the school. And we know that virtually every other institute of higher education boasts an equally onerous group of “Awareness” months.

While it’s always good to be aware of lurking danger, it may be time to reconsider what national months are dedicated to and to ponder whether we ought to change or at least add some different kinds of “Awareness” months.

What follows is an edited list of the various awareness months as currently constituted at the national level.

January is (in case you didn’t know) National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.” That is followed by “Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.” Then in no particular order we have “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” “Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” “Mental Health Awareness Month,” “Prostate Cancer Awareness Month,” “Cybersecurity Awareness Month,” “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month”, and so on. Now, many of these causes and situations — in fact, virtually all of them – are good causes, but what happens to our national psyche when all we are ever made aware of are illnesses, dangers or defects in our system?

Here’s a modest proposal: Let’s add (I’m not for canceling anything) and publicize other national months of a more positive note. How about “National Free Speech Month?” “National Constitutional Protection Month?” “National Honor the Founders Month?” “National Freedom of Religion Month?” “National Freedom of Association Month?” “National Freedom from Governmental Overreach Month?” “National Freedom of Thought Month?” “National Anthem Appreciation Month?” “National Legal Immigration Month?” “National American Greatness Month?” “National Assimilation Month?” “National Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Month?”

There, that’s twelve, one for every month.

There are just too many positive aspects of living in this great land that we tend to forget how lucky, how very fortunate we are to have either been born here or have made the positive decision to make this our home. Sure, there are other wonderful places to live, and a whole bunch of not-so-wonderful places to live too, but the U.S. is near the top of many hundreds of millions, if not billions, of souls’ lists as the place they’d love to call home.

So let’s forget about the sleazy machinations of President Biden, his duplicitous son Hunter, his administration and its seedy handmaidens in the press, at least for a little while. Let’s celebrate instead our good fortune that either through our own initiative or thanks to our forebears, we live in the United States of America.

And let’s honor the men and women who made it such a grand and glorious place.

At least one month at a time.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes comments and questions at voices@newspress.com.