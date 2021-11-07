We need compassion

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Protesters on State Street rally against the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s decision to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave. Resident Michael C. Schaumburg said people losing their jobs deserve society’s compassion.

Where is the compassion and understanding for our neighbors who will be terminated because of vaccine mandates?

I remember when these same neighbors went to work anxious and nervous not knowing if they would contract the virus just last year. Nobody even knew what coronavirus was, nor did they understand what chances they were taking, but they went to work anyway.

Where is the compassion and understanding for our neighbors working that could have been sick and recovered? Where is the compassion and understanding that they contracted coronavirus and are now immune?

When we needed these anxious and nervous neighbors, they were there for us.

Where is your compassion and understanding now when they will lose their jobs?

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara