We need Sheriff Brown

Over the last 15 years and four elections later, Bill Brown has earned the public’s and my trust, and he has my endorsement for Santa Barbara County sheriff. He has always taken a firm, yet fair and compassionate approach to law enforcement, and his exemplary record of accomplishments and promises kept speaks for itself.

Especially in these uncertain times, we need stability and a steady hand in positions of leadership. Bill Brown exemplifies these qualities and has always gone out of his way to offer words of comfort to our community in times of local crisis or tragedy.

My mother recently passed away, and Sheriff Brown was gracious enough to attend her funeral, where he delivered a heartfelt and beautiful eulogy. It meant a lot to me and illustrates the kind of caring person he is.

Importantly, in these politically polarized times, he has never allowed his office to be influenced by political bias. It’s doubtful most voters could even guess his political affiliation.

His opponent in Tuesday’s primary, Juan Camarena, seems to be running on a vague platform based on perceived need for reform. Using statements such as “the need for more transparency and body cameras,” he appears to be riding the wave of public and media scrutiny into all law enforcement agencies. He is offering a solution in search of a problem.

While clearly some agencies across the country are in need of major reform, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office under Bill Brown is not one of them. Anyone who has been paying attention knows this.

When was the last time there were any significant allegations of misdeeds or malfeasance by any member of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office?

Maybe Juan Camarena should be running for office in a county facing real problems.

Santa Barbara County needs Bill Brown.

Julia Di Sieno

Solvang