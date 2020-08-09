We need the Electoral College

I could not disagree more with Frank Sanitate (“Our democracy could use some reform,” Voices, June 28). His scheme to abolish the Senate and Electoral College would be a disaster.

The reason our forefathers created the Electoral College was to prevent larger, more populous states from disempowering states with a lower population. Do you really want New York and California to run the country without serious opposition? This would no doubt be a Democrat dream come true until by some twist of fate a conservative majority emerged in which case they wouldn’t like it. No thank you!

Mr. Sanitate’s proposals would effectively disenfranchise 48 states leaving them with little or no power. This is short-sighted, cynical and at heart a power grab.

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara