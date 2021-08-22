We need vaccines

Re: “Are the treatments as dangerous as the virus?” (aka Andy Caldwell’s “What if you knew that?” — an anti-vaccination commentary), Voices, Sunday, Aug. 15.

What if you knew that fewer than 0.1% of those fully vaccinated have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization? What if you knew that the unvaccinated account for more than 99% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths?

What if you knew that ICU beds were being denied to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, diabetes or stroke because all beds were being occupied by those who insisted on their “freedom”? What if you knew they would not take advantage of their freedom to die at home … when doing so would make those hospital beds available to those who believe in medicine and science?

What if you knew that COVID-19 was not a hoax and would not “disappear like a miracle”? What if you knew that it could not be cured by ingesting hydroxychloroquine, shooting bleach into your veins or shining ultraviolet light into your colon? What if you knew that less testing would not result in fewer cases?

What if you knew that states with the lowest vaccination rates would have the highest COVID-19 infection rates? What if you knew that 1/3 of all recent cases in the U.S. would be in Texas and Florida?

Who did not know that this would all be blamed on immigrants? Immigrants should be vaccinated and masked, but this does not absolve those who reject science and common sense of their personal responsibility.

What if you knew that super-spreader rallies like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (attendance approximately 700,000) would put millions of lives in danger? What if you knew that we don’t have that many hospital beds or ventilators? What if you knew that although the truth may hurt, ignorance kills?

Mr. Caldwell closes by quoting Sen. Rand Paul, M.D., R-Kentucky. The logical conclusion, apparently, is that we should stand in awe of the senator’s medical expertise.

Rand Paul, however, is an ophthalmologist and has no training in the fields of epidemiology or virology. What if you knew that?

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)