Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

“Lord God of Host, be with us yet, Lest we forget — lest we forget!” — Rudyard Kipling.

On 9-10-2001, no one would ever have dreamed that a terrorist attack could happen on 9-11-2001 to the greatest country in the world.

On 09-12-2001, America came together as one, resolved to endure and prevail.

Fast forward 19 years later, on 9-12-2020, two sheriffs were ambushed in Compton. Not one bystander assisted them, while the female sheriff, with a bullet through her jaw and barely audible, radioed for help.

These sheriffs are cut from the same cloth, as the heroes that ran into the burning Twin Towers on 9-11-2001 to save their fellow man.

However, these law enforcement officers are now being attacked, maligned, disenfranchised and “canceled” by the prevailing culture that is running rampant and destroying many cities of America. The rule of law in our country is being taken down, not unlike the Twin Towers.

We want our country back. We will not relinquish it to this mob rule.

And to add insult to injury, outrageously, these same marauders and murders followed the ambulance to the hospital to prevent access to the emergency room and chanted, “we hope they die; we hope she dies.” This is happening in the United States of America, in the state of California, in the county of Los Angeles.

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock said everyone is trying to do whatever will keep them on the right side of history instead of doing the right thing. How can one stay on the right side of history when it is being erased daily?

Now the 1994 Oscar-winning movie “Schlinder’s list” is being stripped of the Best Picture award. The reason given: not enough ethnic nor LGBTQ people are represented in the movie. And not enough oppressed people. Jews under Nazi rule? Not enough oppressed people represented?

The World War II movie set in Nazi Germany was the story of people from all walks of life — dwarfs, homosexuals and anyone who “did not speak the narrative,” who were thrown on a train to a concentration camp and starved to death or worked to death. Can you scream oppressed?

A purported lack of diversity should erase truth? Plus, who defines diversity? Carol Swain, a former professor at the University of Chicago said, “… these people are parroting a Marxist narrative of Critical Race Theory … and diversity inclusion training, both which are destructive to our society.”

Our underlying theme in this column continues to be the importance of the vote. Now the Santa Barbara County Supervisors have voted 3 to 2 in favor of supporting Proposition 15.

For those who don’t know, Proposition 15 is being sold as an equalizer for corporations to pay their fair share. However, it is aimed at all commercial ventures with a market value of $3 million, of which many are privately owned. That could be two or three locally owned rental properties.

The claim is that the government entities are not sufficiently funded and lack the money they would have in their coffers to spend if it were not for the Prop. 13 tax relief that was voted in 42 years ago by Californians.

For decades, Prop. 13 has prevented people from losing their family homes and businesses. It also protected the elderly, living on fixed incomes so they would not be taxed out of their residence.

Prop. 13 also required a two-thirds vote before the government could increase any of our taxes.

And that is why they are now calling “more taxes” by other names — “in-lieu-fees,” “assessments,” “fees,” etc. — in order to confuse the voter.

One of the reasons for shortfalls of funding lies with the fact that both the city and the county own vast real estate holdings that have been taken off the tax rolls, and therefore, they do not pay property tax. Although the infrastructure and services are provided by the city and county including schools, roads, public works fixes, emergency services, they also do not contribute their fair share — in fact, nothing — to the necessary infrastructure. One solution could be that these housing nonprofits pay their fair share just like Sacramento is asking of corporations.

Since they are the biggest landowners in Santa Barbara, where does the collected rent go? Why are the citizens subsidizing them? Prop. 13 is not the cause for the lack of funds; the socialized housing promoted by the government that does not pay property taxes contributes in large part to this dearth of funds.

We must come together to help each other protect ourselves from these state and county officials who are coming after us with Prop. 15. We voted them in, we can vote them out. Casual and naive voting is ruining our country.

Vote NO on Prop. 15.

Everyone knows our new Montecito neighbor, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, just inked a $150 million deal with Netflix. Everyone knows that Netflix is justifying their pornographic release, “Cuties,” which normalizes and promotes sexuality for 11-year-old girls. The new normal?

And then last week state Sen. Scott Weiner’s bill SB145 was signed with no comment by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. SB145 protects a 24-year-old from facing any charges, for having “consensual” sex with a 14-year-old. No longer does the perverted pedophile have to register as a sex offender.

What 14-year-old would know the consequences of such a sexual encounter? So how could they possibly consent to having sex with someone 10 years older?

Our elected officials are paving the way to normalize perversions, while their constituents are treated as nothing but human fodder. Our society has always protected our youth from sexual exploitation until now. Welcome Roman Polansky?

But we digress, back to Harry and his Californian wife brokering a deal with Netflix, a company that will prostitute children and further this degradation of our society. This is akin to the Invictus Games using children as spare parts for the depravity of those who champion the film as an expose. What garbage!

The filmmaker watched 600 little girls “twerk” in order to choose the cast. Talk about the casting couch. Again, where are the Me Too Movement women? Where? We know where Harvey Weinstein is.

Are all the children being groomed for sexual pleasure?

Our Santa Barbara Unified School District board just voted to add “Teen Talk” as part of the junior high curriculum. It teaches “… if it feels good, do it.” Has applied condoms instruction superseded Applied Physics?

Whatever happened to reading, writing and arithmetic, let alone teaching empathy, morality, freedom and self-respect? Who raised the children who are now destroying the towns and threatening our lives?

“Let us tenderly and kindly cherish, therefore, the means of knowledge. Let us dare to read, think, speak, and write.” – John Adams