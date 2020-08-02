Wearing masks makes a difference

Over 65 years ago, while serving in the U.S. Navy, our ship docked in Yokosuka (Yo-kus-ka), Japan. It was a chilly November day, I was off duty, and decided to walk to town.

I left the ship in the late afternoon and began walking through the naval base. At the same time, hundreds of Japanese civilian workers ended their workshifts and were exiting the base. Nearly half of them were wearing masks.

I quickly learned that, consistent with their culture, when they had a cold or sore throat, they wore a mask to not infect co-workers and others they came in contact with.

Fast forward to 2020. The world is dealing with a pandemic. Leading medical scientists are urging the use of masks and social distancing.

Most Americans comply; however, the White House, under control of our one-time president, is at odds with logic. (He did wear one with the presidential seal at Walter Reed Hospital.) Because Mr. Trump thinks he knows more than the experts, many of his uneducated followers follow suit. It has been proven by European and Asian countries and Gov. Cuomo, that wearing a mask and social distancing, drives down the curve.

For political purposes, Mr. Trump is more concerned with the Second Amendment than the Preamble and First Amendment of our Constitution.

Stuart Kart

Santa Barbara