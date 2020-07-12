Wearing masks saves lives

How appropriate that Diana Thorn’s letter (“Mask mandate raises

troubling questions,” Voices, July 5) is placed above the “Freedom” cartoon! Ms. Thorn’s raving and wrangling about masks reminded me of all the objections that were spewed when seatbelts were mandated. Today, we make sure all passengers’ seat belts are “clicked” or you pay a fine. It has been accepted that seat belts do save lives.

Masks save lives too!

I was on the front lines during the contagious phase of a polio epidemic. I wore a mask and protective gear eight to 10 hours, six days a week for three months.

The masks caused a stinging rash on my nose, cheeks and chin. My forearms were chafed from providing nursing care via the respirator port holes. My discomfort was secondary to the need to protect all those around me and to provide safe patient care.

Infectious Diseases outbreaks occur somewhere regularly requiring the health-care providers to implement masks, protective gear, and procedures that save lives. Rarely, does this come to the attention of the public. However, COVID-19 is a most virulent virus that has presented itself with multiple unknowns and has called for some “gut-wrenching” decisions.

In order to mitigate or attain some control of COVID-19, we need to support and follow the recommendations of our infectious disease specialists and the tough decisions our governor makes to protect constituents’ lives.

So I say to all the Diana Thorns, “Quit your complaining and put on your dang mask!” Taking the option not to wear a mask can set you up in ICU gasping for breath and praying for a ventilator.

Anne B. Higgins, RN, BSN, retired

Santa Barbara