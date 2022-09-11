WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail A lot of clouds, little rain KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSPassersby stop to look at a pumpkin patch at the Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze, which is due to open later this month, in Solvang. They stood under cloudy skies on a day that brought some — but not much — rain to Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service reported that 0.06 inch of rain fell Saturday in Goleta and Santa Maria and even less in Santa Ynez (0.02 inch) and Lompoc (0.01 inch). The weather did start to cool, but it was still hot and humid with highs of 80 in Goleta, 86 in Santa Ynez, 87 in Santa Maria and 90 in Lompoc. The most rain in Santa Barbara County was reported in New Cuyama, which saw 0.17 inch, along with a high of 86. The weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies today in Santa Barbara and UCSB, with a high of 80 in both locations. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies elsewhere, with highs of 83 in Lompoc, 86 in Santa Maria and 87 in Santa Ynez. Showers are expected today in Cuyama, but it’ll be hot there too, with a high of 85. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Department of Ecology won’t crunch cost of Washington copying California’s new gas car sales ban next post Westmont cross country teams place third Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.