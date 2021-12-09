Weather service: Expect rain today, break on Saturday and Sunday

Get out your umbrella today.



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, a Christmas Tree sits Wednesday on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara as clouds loom in the mountains. At right, a jogger takes advantage of the good weather Wednesday in front of Stearns Wharf. Today, rain is expected throughout the county.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain throughout Santa Barbara County.

Besides that umbrella, get your coat. The expected high today in Santa Barbara is 61, and the projected low is 47.

Elsewhere, today’s predicted highs are 59 in Lompoc, 58 in Santa Maria and Santa Ynez, and as a sign of that coat’s importance, 51 in Cuyama. Lows will be in the 40s in most of the county.

(By the way, the numbers from the National Weather Service may differ from those in the News-Press’ daily weather graphic, which is produced by another source.)

By Friday, the rain will be over, but the sun will be a little shy about returning. The weather service says to expect partly cloudy skies in the Santa Barbara area, but the sun won’t be bashful at all in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez or Cuyama.

In the meantime, hang onto your coat. The highs on Friday are predicted to be 59 in Santa Barbara and 57 at UCSB, 62 in Lompoc and Santa Ynez, 60 in Santa Maria and 54 in Cuyama.

The lows will take a dive in North County Friday, according to the weather service: 32 in Santa Ynez, 35 in Santa Maria, 36 in Lompoc.

And Cuyama will be below freezing: 29.

A low of 41 is predicted for Santa Barbara Friday, and UCSB is expected to see a low of 39.

The dry weather is expected to continue this weekend, but the National Weather Service predicted rain will be back everywhere in Santa Barbara County on Monday.

