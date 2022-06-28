Weather to cool down in SB County

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

People enjoy the cooler coastal temperatures at places such as Goleta Beach.

Things will be cooler by the weekend.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which predicts temperatures will be hotter today than they were on Monday.

But according to the weather service, “the heat will be a distant memory by the weekend as the trough and deepening marine layer will support near-normal temperatures.”

On Monday, highs were 73 in Goleta, 72 in Santa Maria, 93 in Santa Ynez and 98 in New Cuyama. Lompoc was the place to escape the heat, with a high Monday of 68.

According to the weather service, today’s highs are forecast to be 77 at UCSB, 78 in Santa Barbara, 80 in Lompoc, 82 in Santa Maria, 95 in Santa Ynez and a sizzling 101 in the consistent hot spot, Cuyama. Expect partly cloudy skies along the coast and nothing but sunshine inland, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, highs will fall to the mid-70s in the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria areas and 71 in Lompoc. Things won’t become much cooler inland, though, with highs of 90 and 98 in Santa Ynez and Cuyama respectively.

From Thursday through Sunday, highs will remain in the mid-70s in the Santa Barbara area. Santa Maria and Lompoc will be even cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s between now and Sunday.

By Friday, Santa Ynez’s highs will be down to the low 80s, but Cuyama’s highs won’t fall below the upper 80s until Sunday. Again, that’s according to the weather service.

