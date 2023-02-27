Weather to remain dry, at least until tonight

Santa Barbara County residents, fresh off a sunny Sunday following three days of rain, complete with flooding and downed trees, can look forward to a nice day weather-wise today – that is, until late tonight.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a partly cloudy day today, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, according to meteorologist Rich Thompson of NWS-Los Angeles/Oxnard.

“Later Monday night we’ll begin to have a weak series of storms across the county, with .5 to 1 inch of rain along the coast and in the valleys, and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains and foothills,” he said.

Santa Barbara city received less than an inch of rain Saturday, with 0.78 inch measured at Santa Barbara Airport, Mr. Thompson said. The overall total for last week’s storm was 2.68 inches at the airport from Thursday night through Saturday night, he said.

The South Coast saw overall totals for the same two days of 4.2 inches at the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens, 3.64 inches in the Montecito hills, 3.61 inches in Summerland, 3.98 inches in Gaviota and 3.97 inches in the Refugio hills.

Along the Central Coast, the overall rain totals from Thursday night through Saturday night were 5.53 inches in Lompoc, 2.48 inches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, 2.20 inches at Santa Maria Airport, 4.64 inches in Buellton, and 5.87 inches in Los Alamos.

Countywide, rain totals were roughly 2.5 to 4.5 inches along the coast and in the valleys, and more in the foothills and mountains, Mr. Thompson said.

As of Sunday, reservoir levels were Gibraltar, 101 %; Cachuma, 99.1%; Jameson, 100.7 %; and Twitchell, 43.1%.

