WEBB, Frank Reed

Frank Reed Webb passed into the arms of his Lord on March 6, 2022. He was born on April 10, 1941, in Glendale, California to Jack and Becky Webb. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1959. After one year of fooling around at Glendale College, his parents decided he should do his two years of service in the Navy as part of a reserve program. He served on the USS Marshall and traveled the Pacific Ocean, making many interesting stops and learning many lessons. When discharged, he went back to Glendale College with a renewed commitment to his education and future. After graduation, he transferred to Los Angeles State University. He received his CPA certification after his apprenticeship at the Brentwood office of Arthur Young and Company. He later earned an Executive MBA at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

He married the love of his life, Carol Jennings, in 1965. Over the next eight years, they had three children: Michael, Wendy, and Holly.

Frank’s chosen career was in cable television. He started at H&B American when cable television was basically an antenna service on top of a hill. Over the next sixty years, cable television became a very sophisticated business, and Frank was involved in starting business in California, New York, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Maryland. When cable television had spread across the United States, Frank was hired to help bring cable television to Hong Kong, Yorkshire, England, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Warsaw, Poland. His family was along for the ride and loved the excitement of the projects he was involved in and the adventure of living in very interesting and diverse locations.

Upon his retirement, Frank and Carol returned to Southern California and after two years moved first to Summerland, California, and then to Carpinteria, California. They both spent over ten years working at H&R Block as tax preparers where they enjoyed working with coworkers who became friends and clients they enjoyed seeing year after year.

Frank leaves behind a wife that thinks he hung the moon, his three children, his daughter-in-law Irene, his five lovely grandchildren Evelyn, Charlotte, Haley, Steven, and Anderson, his brother Richard, and sister-in-law Linda, as well as many loving friends. His family believes his biggest gift to the lives of those who knew him was his sense of humor. He kept all of us laughing and has chosen for his grave marker, “There will be more laughter in heaven,” which we think is most appropriate. Rest In peace, Frank Reed, until we meet again.

The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Santa Barbara at 1:00 on Saturday, March 12, 2022. All are welcome with a reception following at our home.