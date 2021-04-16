Webinar focuses on calming yoga

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and Yoga Vie Yoga Studio are joining forces for a free webinar designed to provide calming techniques and guided meditation ideas for caregivers.

The virtual family caregiver webinar will take place at 11 a.m. April 24 and will be led by yoga teacher Michael-Lyn McBride.

For details on virtual log-in, RSVP to Karen Ortiz, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center outreach coordinator, at 805-875-8868 or ortizk@lompocvmc.com.

The event is part of the foundation’s community education lecture series.

During the “Calming and Gentle Yoga for Caregivers” webinar, Ms. McBride will provide participants with calming practices and easy breathing techniques.

She will also demonstrate simple chair yoga poses and discuss short, guided meditations.

Ms. McBride is trained in alignment-based asana and teaches the practice of learning to move the body mindfully.

She has trained in restorative yoga, anatomy and biomechanics.

— Dave Mason