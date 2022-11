SANTA BARBARA — The Community Environmental Council will host a climate change webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 6.

Jamal Lewis, who won an award for his leadership in environmental justice, will discuss “How the Momentum of Recent Climate Policy is a Win For You.”The webinar is free. To register, go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8616686343481/WN_fa5MjJ33Rj-dkQLPDHTlFw

— Dave Mason