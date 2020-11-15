Webinar to discuss findings from health needs assessment

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Center for Population Health will be sharing findings from its recent Community Health Needs Assessment at an online event this week.

The event, scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, will discuss the findings of the data gathered by Cottage Health and community partners last year in an effort to better understand the health and well-being of the community, according to a news release.

The webinar will also share information on how to access the data, as well as how to use tools and online resources such as Cottage Data2Go and the Population Health Learning Lab. To join the online event, RSVP to Leah Woolridge at lwooldri@sbch.org.

“Lifelong health begins outside the hospital, with wellness and prevention,” said Katy Bazylewicz, Vice President of Marketing and Population Health. “Our community partnerships focus on how to improve, protect and sustain mental health and wellbeing in the community.”

To learn more about the other partnership programs for the Cottage Center for Population Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

— Mitchell White