Webinar to discuss violence in Gaza

SANTA BARBARA — The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is inviting local residents to participate in a webinar at noon today about the recent hostilities between Israel and Hamas and how the conflict impacts Israel’s future.

The webinar, hosted by the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, will feature three prominent speakers with expertise in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They are David Makovsky, fellow at The Washington Institute and director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations; Tamara Cofman Wittes, a senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, and Ghaith al-Omari, a senior fellow in The Washington Institute’s Irwin Levy Family Program on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Relationship and the former executive director of the American Task Force on Palestine.

Today’s webinar will discuss why aggressions are taking place, what this means for peacemaking efforts and where Israel goes from here.

To register for the webinar, visit tinyurl.com/ca2pvwub.

— Madison Hirneisen