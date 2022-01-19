Home LocalCovid-19 Pandemic Website launched for COVID-19 tests
Website launched for COVID-19 tests

by Forrest McFarland 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
People can get free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government at covidtests.gov.

The federal government launched a website where U.S. residents can order four free-at-home COVID-19 tests.

Tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov.

According to the website, orders will usually ship in seven to twelve days.

The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR.

The tests can be taken anywhere and give results within 30 minutes with no lab drop-off required. 

Additionally, the at-home tests work whether or not an individual has COVID-19 symptoms or is up to date on his or her COVID-19 vaccines.

The limit of at-home tests per household is currently four.

— Forrest McFarland

News-Press Staff Writer

