Website launched for COVID-19 tests

The federal government launched a website where U.S. residents can order four free-at-home COVID-19 tests.
Tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov.
According to the website, orders will usually ship in seven to twelve days.
The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR.
The tests can be taken anywhere and give results within 30 minutes with no lab drop-off required.
Additionally, the at-home tests work whether or not an individual has COVID-19 symptoms or is up to date on his or her COVID-19 vaccines.
The limit of at-home tests per household is currently four.
— Forrest McFarland