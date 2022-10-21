‘Wedding Album (On This Day’) released

COURTESY PHOTO

“Wedding Album (On This Day)” feature guitar solos that Joe Woodard played at a wedding.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara guitarist Joe Woodard has released a new EP, “Wedding Album (On This Day”).

The EP features Mr. Woodard’s instrumental guitar solos, which he played at the wedding of Claire Woodard and John Pemberton on June 21 at Greens in San Francisco.

Mr. Woodard recorded the numbers, which features flavors of folk, jazz and other genres, at Would-Be Studio.

Songs are “Claire-ity,” “Holidazed,” “Afternoon into Evening,” “Lulled,” “Page from the Past,” “It’s Wintertime,” “Topple the Morning,” “On This Day” (vocal version), “Found Weekend” and “Freedom in Kentfield.”

The EP is available in digital and CD forms from Bandcamp, Spotify, Amazon, Discogs, Apple Music, iTunes, the Household Ink Records products page at householdink.com and more to come.

— Dave Mason