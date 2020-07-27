Weeds during COVID-19

Pandemic opens the way for more of them in parking lots
Weeds are rising through the cracks in a world fractured by COVID-19.
In this case, the cracks are literal. Fewer people are driving or walking over the crack in parking lots, and nature abhors a vacuum.
With nothing to stop them, weeds are growing.
News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado found hairy fleabane weeds everywhere from the Santa Barbara Mission to the Santa Barbara City College stadium. The weeds are relentless.