Weeds during COVID-19

Pandemic opens the way for more of them in parking lots

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Weeds rise at the Santa Barbara Mission, above, at the city of Santa Barbara Parking Lot 5, below center, and in parking lot at the Santa Barbara City College Stadium, below right.

Weeds are rising through the cracks in a world fractured by COVID-19.

In this case, the cracks are literal. Fewer people are driving or walking over the crack in parking lots, and nature abhors a vacuum.

Weeds rise near the Arlington Theatre, which remains closed. “Tenet,” the spy movie advertised on the marquee, is among the films that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





With nothing to stop them, weeds are growing.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado found hairy fleabane weeds everywhere from the Santa Barbara Mission to the Santa Barbara City College stadium. The weeds are relentless.