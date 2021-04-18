Weekday Tripper to resume service

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Area Transit has announced the return of its Weekday Tripper service starting Tuesday.

The service has been paused since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The express bus service will operate on weekday mornings in the neighborhoods serving Pioneer Valley High School, as well as in the afternoons Tuesday through Fridays, according to a news release.

The bus capacity is 15 passengers. All safety protocols will be observed, per the county’s health orders.

For more information, contact the city’s Transit Division at 805-925-0951 ext. 2170.

— Mitchell White