WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ opens as No. 1 film

SONY

“Insidious: The Red Door” grossed $32.7 million during its opening weekend.

“Insidious: The Red Door” opened last weekend as the No. 1 movie.

The horror film grossed $32.7 million at the North American box office.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” dropped to the No. 2 spot during its second weekend with $26.5 million.

“Sound of Freedom,” the true story about a federal agent who rescues children from slavery, placed third with $18.2 million.

“Elemental” — Disney-Pixar’s movie about a romance between a woman made of fire (Ember) and a man composed of water (Wade) — sank to fourth place from second. The animated movie grossed $9.6. million.

Another animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” swung down to fifth place from third with $8 million.

“Joy Ride,” a comedy/drama about Asian American women who travel to China, opened in sixth place with $5.85 million

“No Hard Feelings” fell to seventh place from fourth with $5.25 million. The R-rated comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” dropped to eighth place from fifth with $5 million.

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” dived to ninth place for seventh. It grossed $3.5 million

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” took a bigger dive — to 10th place from sixth. The animated film, which is about a shy adolescent girl discovering she’s from a royal family of legendary sea krakens, grossed $2.8 million.

