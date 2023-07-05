WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ opens as No. 1 film

Harrison Ford’s final appearance as Indiana Jones topped the box office on its opening weekend.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” raked in $60.4 million.
“Elemental” — Disney-Pixar’s movie about a romance between a woman made of fire (Ember) and a man composed of water (Wade) — remained in second place during its third weekend. The animated movie grossed $12.1 million.
Another animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” was just behind “Elemental,” dropping to third place from first with $12 million.
“No Hard Feelings” stayed in fourth place with $7.9 million. The R-rated comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” remained in fifth place with $7.4 million.
“Ruby Gillman, TeenageKraken” opened in sixth place. The animated film grossed $5.5 million.
Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” stayed in seventh place. It grossed $5.4 million.
“The Flash” slowed to a crawl. The film starring Ezra Miller as the heroic speedster fell to eighth place from third, grossing $5.2 million.
Like a meteorite falling to Earth, “Asteroid City” took a dive to ninth place from sixth with $4.3 million.
And a movie set far from Earth — “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” — likewise fell — to 10th place from eighth with $2 million.
email: dmason@newspress.com