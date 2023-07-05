WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ opens as No. 1 film

LUCASFILM

Starring Harrison Ford, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” grossed $60.3 million at the box office during its first weekend.

Harrison Ford’s final appearance as Indiana Jones topped the box office on its opening weekend.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” raked in $60.4 million.

“Elemental” — Disney-Pixar’s movie about a romance between a woman made of fire (Ember) and a man composed of water (Wade) — remained in second place during its third weekend. The animated movie grossed $12.1 million.

Another animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” was just behind “Elemental,” dropping to third place from first with $12 million.

“No Hard Feelings” stayed in fourth place with $7.9 million. The R-rated comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” remained in fifth place with $7.4 million.

“Ruby Gillman, TeenageKraken” opened in sixth place. The animated film grossed $5.5 million.

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” stayed in seventh place. It grossed $5.4 million.

“The Flash” slowed to a crawl. The film starring Ezra Miller as the heroic speedster fell to eighth place from third, grossing $5.2 million.

Like a meteorite falling to Earth, “Asteroid City” took a dive to ninth place from sixth with $4.3 million.

And a movie set far from Earth — “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” — likewise fell — to 10th place from eighth with $2 million.

